After default, Cafu sues company accused of ‘bitcoin pyramid’

Five-time world champion Cafu is suing Arbcrypto for moral and material damages. The case has been causing headaches for Cafu, who had R$ 3 million in goods blocked. Alexandre Kwok and Eneas Tomaz, owners of Arbcrypto, also had their accounts suspended because of the episode.

The company, according to the player’s defense, misused Cafu’s image. According to the process, in 2019, it was agreed that the company would pay R$ 1.98 million to the captain of the penta for the use of his image to leverage the business. The debt would be paid in 18 installments. However, Cafu never saw the color of that money, according to the defense.

The lawsuit also says that the first payment was conditional on Cafu going to an Arbcrypto event. The former player attended but did not receive the money.

Last year, allegations began to surface involving Arbcrypto about a possible financial pyramid involving bitcoins. In the scandal, Cafu’s image was linked to courses, “tips” and everything that involved the company.

In addition to the nearly R$ 2 million, Cafu is seeking compensation for moral and material damages in the amount of R$ 100,000. The former player’s defense also wants the defendants to pay 20% of the attorney’s fees in the amount of the case, estimated at R$ 100,000