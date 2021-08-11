Buying pressure back to bitcoin: $50,000 is getting closer | Future of Money

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Bull of Wall Street bonus

The bronze bull that is one of the symbols of Wall Street in New York’s booming stock market (David Hogan/Getty Images)

by Lucas Correia*

Bitcoin has gained about +6.83% in the last week, trading near the $45,700 level, despite lower volume compared to the 20-week average. According to metrics from the CoinMarketCap website, the dominance of the main crypto remains at around 46.4%.

