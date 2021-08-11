Foxbit brokerage launches token linked to precatório

The Brazilian broker Foxbit launched on Tuesday (10) Foxbit Tokens, a platform with digital assets backed by real assets.

The first product offered by the exchange in this new business unit is the FTPC-34645, a token linked to precatório – government debt.

The company made 3,628 digital assets available to the market. The minimum investment is R$100.

The estimated profitability, according to the company, is 0.92% monthly, or 20% in 20 months, which is the suggested period for payment. There is no custody fee.

If the investor does not want to wait for the term and gives up the asset, Foxbit informed that it guarantees the repurchase of the token from October 2021.

“We are looking at a wide range of opportunities in tokens, and we are going to do this in a way that is accessible to anyone,” said João Canhada, CEO of the brokerage.

“It’s just the beginning of a completely new market, and we can innovate very quickly, I’m looking forward to receiving feedback from our customers,” he added.

Tokenization of everything

The tokenization of real assets has been gaining more and more space in Brazil and worldwide. It is possible to tokenize court orders, real estate funds, football teams and even people.

In addition to Foxbit, other companies and brokerages have invested in the segment. The Bitcoin Market, for example, offers tokens linked to court orders and clubs.

Startups like Liqi also work with virtual assets backed by something real. One of the company’s products is the fan token of the Brazilian club Cruzeiro.