“If Bitcoin is Solid Money, Ethereum is Ultra Solid,” says Shark Tank Star By Crypto



If Bitcoin is ‘Solid Money’, Ethereum is ‘Ultra Solid Money’ Says Shark Tank Star



Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful” on the ABC TV series “Shark Tank”) explained why he’s even more optimistic about than he is.

While neither O’Leary nor his Shark Tank co-star, billionaire Mark Cuban, who owns the professional basketball team (NBA) Dallas Mavericks, were initially fans of cryptocurrencies, this year both “sharks” are highly enthusiastic about this Subject. For example, on December 24, 2020, when told by Scott Wapner in CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the Cuban no longer believes that it is “irrelevant”, O’Leary replied:

“Last March, if you owned Bitcoin, you were shot down and had a lot more volatility than S&P. My main point is that there are many interesting ideas here… This digital currency concept is one that would work, and my goal is for all of us, including you Scott, who monitor and work with multi-trillion dollar financial services in the global industry…” “And no institutional or sovereign wealth investor I’ve ever talked to has told me to index all cryptocurrencies for me, and the reason they don’t want to own this is that they fear the regulator. And look what happens one day and I’m waiting for this one. I’m waiting for the day when one of these regulators hits Bitcoin hard. Adult men will cry when that happens. You will never see a capital loss like this in your lifetime. It’s going to be brutal.”

Change of Mind and Ethereum in front

However, late last month, during an interview on CNBC’s “Make It” show, O’Leary said the following about investing in cryptocurrencies:

“I think there’s a difference between and let’s say USDC or Bitcoin or Ethereum or … Within my own team, we’ve taken a deep dive into cryptocurrencies and we see value in certain aspects of that market. We’ve increased our weight to almost 10% of our operating company in various cryptocurrencies, including USDC, Bitcoin, Ethereum, as I mentioned.”

As you probably know, Ethereum’s “London” network (or hard fork) update, whose most important component was the EIP-1559, went live on mainnet last Thursday (August 5th).

Once it has fully completed its transition to a Proof of Participation (PoS) consensus mechanism, then EIP-1559 should help to become a deflationary asset. Well now, thanks to EIP-1559 going live, O’Leary seems even more optimistic about ETH than before. In fact, in a recent video, he said that if Bitcoin is “solid money”, then we can think of Ethereum as “ultra solid money”.

“This introduced a very important change in monetary policy theory. Apparently, the fees that users pay to submit transactions go to the miners, but after this improvement, the fees will be burned instead…” “This means that the number of existing coins will start to decrease. If Bitcoin is a solid currency because of the supply ceiling of 21 million coins, Ethereum enjoys the same benefit now… Ethereum will be thought of as a traditional business and could be analyzed as such.”

By crypting