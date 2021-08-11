Market is maturing and bitcoin will appreciate, says CEO of Rispar

For Rafael Izidoro, founder of the first national credit fintech with a bitcoin guarantee, the recent volatility of the currency and the behavior of the platform’s users showed that the market is maturing and that those who have the asset do not want to get rid of it.

“We grant credit of up to 50% of the amount (in bitcoin) left as collateral. When the first price drop occurred, we made a margin call, asking the user to increase their guarantee or pay off a larger amount of the debt, balancing the ratio between guarantee and outstanding balance. The result was that everyone responded to the request and complied with the request”, he said, adding that in the second fall, Rispar decided to do an experiment and did not issue the margin call.

“Even so, we had no default. This proves that the market is mature and users do not want to get rid of their bitcoin”, said Izidoro, in an interview with Panorama Crypto. Check out the main excerpts from the interview.

Why does this movement of users of the platform demonstrate the maturation of the market?

We realized that people don’t want to get rid of their bitcoin, even if the price has dropped. In other words, they are users who already understand the value of that asset and trust its recovery and valorization. In other words, they know that it doesn’t make sense to sell when they fall.

There is even an interesting fact about credit guaranteed in BTC. At a time of low, many people may be interested in buying more bitcoin, but they don’t have the money. So, it is possible to obtain a loan for this, leaving the asset that you already have in guarantee. This is an indicator of confidence in the currency’s fundamentals.



In your opinion, what is the trend towards bitcoin?

The use of bitcoin as a guarantee, as a “background” for granting credit, already demonstrates that we strongly believe in its long-term appreciation. That’s why we took this risk. In the short term, I believe that by the end of the year the BTC tends to recover, reaching the values ​​it was in until March. We are already seeing positive movement.

For example, after the exodus of miners from China, which brought the first drop, we see that other markets are embracing mining. Texas is even campaigning to attract miners. Thus, we believe that insecurity will disappear and bitcoin will recover again. Talking about numbers is difficult, but I have laser eyes on my Twitter. I believe the BTC will reach $100,000, but it poses no risk to the fiat money. We can even walk towards that, but not in this generation.

Are digital coins issued by central banks a gateway to the crypt universe?

At the very least, CBDCs will pique the curiosity of people, who will want to understand what blockchain is and why a central bank is using technology created by bitcoin. But, in fact, the real is already digital. There’s the PIX, digital transfers, virtual cards. What is the difference?

The big change will come with financial education. When people understand that inflation is compromising their wealth and look for ways to protect themselves, they will eventually come to the concept of scarcity. Today, it’s no use talking about programmed scarcity if people don’t even understand the concept of money. The real value of bitcoin is digital scarcity.

What is the profile of Rispar users?

As I mentioned, these are people who trust bitcoin and don’t want to get rid of the asset. We lend up to R$300 thousand, but our average ticket is R$30 thousand. We noticed that users who reach Rispar through exchange have a lower ticket, but the one who arrives alone is an investor, who wants a credit of R$100,000, R$200,000…

For the time being, we only lend to individuals, but we are going to launch credit to legal entities soon, with all due care, such as actions to prevent money laundering and create cash 2.

How does bitcoin secured loan work?

Before founding Rispar, I had created a microcredit company. At the same time, I got to know bitcoin, and I was learning more about its fundamentals. At the same time, I ran into problems in the credit sector.

Asking for credit is seen as a bad thing in Brazil. But, in fact, credit is important to foster new business. However, interest rates are quite high. Often, the risk for those who need credit is very high, the person ends up not being able to pay off the loan and this becomes a snowball. While in developed countries the interest rate is 1.5%, in Brazil the average is between 8% and 9%.

This happens due to several factors. For example, those who finance a property and do not pay the installments may lose it. However, for the creditor to receive the value, there is a process, with the property going to auction, which can take a long time. With bitcoin, settlement takes place in 10 minutes, which is the time to generate a block.

When we launched the platform, the interest rate was 0.99% to 3.79% per month, which was already low. Now, we were able to reduce even more, with a minimum rate starting at 0.49%.

In June, we launched a new product called Protected Warranty. In practice, the user accepts to pay a slightly higher rate (between 0.2% and 0.4% above the traditional rate) and, regardless of any drop that the BTC suffers, we will not make a margin call.

We also brought an innovation to the national credit market. Until recently, we used the Price table, which includes the loan repayment plus the interest rate. Now, we are using the so-called American amortization system, in which a person pays only the interest amount each month. In the last installment, the outstanding balance must be paid. This gives the user an opportunity to make better use of the borrowed amount. If it is not possible to pay the amount, we refinance.

Another product that we are developing is the sale of bitcoin in installments. For example, the interested party leaves 1 bitcoin as a guarantee and installments in 12 times the value of another, taking advantage of an occasion of falling prices.

In addition to bitcoin, do you make loans in other currencies?

No. We plan to place other currencies in the future, but it is not our priority. Bitcoin is the most used cryptocurrency and we want to reach a wider audience. We are also in the process of modeling a new product, with stablecoin, but still at a very early stage.

