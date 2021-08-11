Movie Theater Network Plans to Accept Bitcoin as Payment Method

By the end of this year, the United States movie theater network customers AMC they will be able to pay for popcorn, soda and tickets through bitcoins. The announcement of the new payment method was made by Adam Aron, CEO of the company, during the presentation of results for the second quarter of 2021, on Monday (9).

Read too

The movie theater chain enjoyed the Reddit Wallstreetbets investor stock rally episode. In January this year, the group inflated the price of assets considered unattractive by investors, such as game retailer Gamestop (GME, NYSE) and AMC itself. At the beginning of 2021, AMC’s shares traded for around $2 – today, the company’s shares are quoted at $37.75, a jump of 1,397.6% year-to-date.

It is no coincidence that AMC’s sales reached the mark of US$ 444.7 million in the second quarter, a 19% increase over the same period last year. The result exceeded market expectations.

During the conference call, Aron said he has had to learn more about blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the past six months than in the past decade. “This increase in knowledge has given me the confidence to tell you all that, by the end of the year, we will have information technology systems ready to accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions, if purchased online at all our movie theaters in the United States,” said the CEO.

However, the executive pointed out that the company is not yet out of the danger zone of the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. “We are still losing money and burning it. We are burning less, but we are using capital, not generating cash”, said the CEO.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better