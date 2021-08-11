the best quotes since May; how to make money from the crypto market? – Money Times

After moments of turmoil in the crypto market — mainly facing declines in the price of Bitcoin — cryptoinvestors can get excited again, because the two main currencies in the market are in an ever-increasing pace.

This Monday (09), the price of Bitcoin (BTC), cryptoactive with the highest market value and the most traded in the world, returned to surpass the US$ 46 thousand for the first time since May.

At the close of the previous week, the scenario was already positive for the currency and marked a high of 9%.

The news is also positive for the second largest cryptocurrency on the market – the Ether (ETH). At a rate of appreciation since the network update —the London Update (05/08)—, the currency also operates in a high.

In the week of the update, the currency closed on the rise, with impressive 16%.

The cryptocurrency market had a strong week. Other assets that had a positive performance were: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI), which rose 16% and 19%, respectively.

