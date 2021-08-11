VW Nivus is 1st car purchased with bitcoin in Argentina

Owner of several dealerships in Argentina, the Dietrich Group announced that it has sold the country’s first vehicle accepting bitcoin as payment. The model was a Volkswagen Nivus, and the transaction was using the exchange rate of US$ 40 thousand for the cryptocurrency.

The car costs 3.87 million pesos in Argentina, equivalent to US$ 38,700. In this way, it cost less than one bitcoin, causing 94.5 million satoshis to be paid for the model – the minimum unit of measure for bitcoin. Each bitcoin is made up of 100 million satoshis.

“Argentines have been incorporating this modality. And to open ourselves to different types of customers, we have added the option of purchasing vehicles with cryptocurrencies”, reveals Sebastián Polo, commercial manager of the Dietrich Group.

The company entered into a strategic alliance with Bithan, a cryptocurrency startup co-founded by Argentine Alberto Veja.

Therefore, the buyer agrees the terms of the car in pesos – the same as for a sale with another means of payment – and then transfers the corresponding amount in bitcoin. According to Polo, the entire procedure can be done either online or at the dealership.

“There, we send you a payment link that will be enabled for 15 minutes to reduce bitcoin volatility. And through the crypto wallet, you can make the payment,” he said.

