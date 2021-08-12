Bitcoin and Ethereum are strong and AXS grows 7277% in the year, proving that now is the time to invest in crypto. Find out how – Money Times

If Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies went through difficult times at the beginning of the year, we don’t remember. Assets, which faced ‘small and good’ in May, June and July, are now rebounding dramatically, reaffirming that resilience is a primary quality in these investments.

In case you haven’t seen it, a collection of tweets from eccentric billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent BTC prices down more than 35% in May alone, making it its worst month since February 2018. Like the asset it is a market thermometer and directly influences the price of others, many other currencies have suffered the consequences.

The butterfly effect never fails. The blow was such that many inexperienced and indecisive investors despaired, and began to withdraw their positions and capital from those investments, making the situation even worse.

The truth is: Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have already been proven to be based assets, and have great long-term upside potential. Along the way, occasional readjustments take place, and they are completely normal. So keeping your investments calm and not despairing over the occasional decline is part of enjoying the beauty of the long term, seeking consistent returns.

The moment proves this theory. The bitcoin (BTC) ended last week up 9%, while Ethereum rose an impressive 16%. The main driver for Ethereum’s positive week was the successful implementation of London’s drastic fork (or “hard fork”), which aired last Thursday (5).

The popularity of the NFTs and the decentralized finance thesis continues to grow. For reference, the amount invested in DeFi was approximately US$55 billion as of July 20th. Today, we’re at around $80 billion, according to DeFi Pulse.

Other large cap assets that performed well weekly include dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI), which rose 16% and 19%, respectively. Also, the AXS phenomenon doesn’t stop. The asset rose more than 450% in June and, in the year, has already accumulated an unbelievable 7,277% appreciation.

In short, cryptocurrencies and their universe are extremely hot, and the market is hot.

But, of course, we understand. It’s hard to take advantage of all the theses that the world of cryptoactive investing offers when the variations are so significant. Emotional intelligence is a luxury not everyone has, especially when it comes to hard earned money.

For this problem, Vitreo, fintech of the BTG group, has the solution

The company developed, with the help of market experts, the Background Bitcoin DeFi. The fund is unprecedented, with 80% allocation in Bitcoin ETFs and 20% in the decentralized finance thesis. You can expose yourself to the crypto world without having to operate any platform, let alone checking the daily variations and choosing when to position yourself.

You’ll have a team of qualified professionals handling your capital, and you won’t need to monitor daily ups and downs, valuations and declines. You can diversify your portfolio with a high-profit potential (and risky) investment, with an allocation that Vitreo believes is more likely to be profitable. All this while preserving your psyche of direct investment in this world.

Best of all? The minimum contribution is only R$100. You don’t need to allocate all your capital to the fund. In fact, that’s not even the recommendation. Just start small and, later on, decide if the investment was worth it.

