Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have a slight retreat on Thursday; XRP fires 13%

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two main cryptocurrencies in the market, opened with a slight drop this Thursday morning (12), according to CoinMarketCap.

The BTC has depreciated 1.51% in the last 24 hours, falling from $46,177 to $45,441. In reais, the average price of digital assets at the main brokers is R$ 239 thousand.

Despite the small correction, market traders believe the cryptocurrency could rise in the coming days.

“The daily structure still shows that we are doing well. I think most expect Bitcoin to hit $48,000 before reversing,” trader Michaël van de Poppe said in a video posted this morning.

In the accumulated result for the week, the BTC is up 19%. In the month, the valuation is 27%.

Like BTC, Ether also dawned in the red. The currency has depreciated 2.69% in the past 24 hours, dropping from $3,236 to $3,156.

In real, according to the Bitcoin Portal Price Index, ETH is found for R$16,678 on exchanges.

Despite the slight slip, in the week the second largest crypto in the market accumulates gains of 20%.

XRP on the rise

From the list of the 10 biggest digital assets in the world, Ripple’s XRP was the one that dawned with the biggest daily gain.

The cryptocurrency has appreciated 13% in the last 24 hours, jumping from US$0.89 to US$1.01. On Wednesday night (11), the XRP hit $1.05, a price that hadn’t been seen since June 4th.

In the last seven days, the digital asset rose 42%. In the month, the appreciation is 62%.