Bitcoin displays correction and splits cryptocurrency performances By CriptoFácil



Bitcoin displays correction and splits cryptocurrency performances



The (BTC) market corrects 2.51% on the morning of Thursday (13), currently quoted at US$ 44,790.12. In reais, the price is equivalent to R$233,729.54.

The BTC fix impacted me on other cryptocurrencies, such as (), which slipped 3.55%. However, other cryptoactives seem unshaken, such as the and its 11.68% advance.

and also show respective valuations of 1.74% and 1.04%.

Cryptocurrencies split

Despite the valuations, the cryptocurrency market is divided this morning, at least among the highest in market value. The advances 0.38%, while it declines 1.90%.

Exchange and tokens exhibit drops of 5.11% and 2.83%, respectively. Bitcoin hard forks, on the other hand, are divided: while the rises 1.56%, the declines 0.36%.

In another day, the market suffered a sharp drop, this time of 8.11%. Chainlink is also showing correction this morning, losing 3.38% of its price.

On the other hand, the MATIC token advances 1.04% in the last 24 hours, and already adds 7.537.21% in the annual accumulated. Ending the performances of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies in market value, and rise 1.78% and 1.07%, respectively.

Overall, the cryptocurrency market loses 1.99% of its total value with the variations seen so far, totaling R$9.7 trillion.

By Easy Crypt