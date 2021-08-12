Bitcoin drops 4% amid the search for bulls for $50K

Bitcoin (BTC) lost its appetite for further gains on Thursday as its price move took aim at targets below $45,000.

1 hour BTC/USD chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC price directed at US$44,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair testing $44,200 during Thursday, setting a drop of more than 4% in 24 hours.

The pair had spent the previous day looking for new highs near $47,000, but strong resistance at that level eventually won out, and volume failed to support the bulls’ cause.

“Slight weakness in the recent breakout, implying potential exhaustion at that time,” warned Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

In his latest YouTube update, van de Poppe assessed the possibilities of a Bitcoin price correction.

“At the moment, I think most expect the $48,000 to be reached before we reverse the move,” he said, reinforcing Wednesday’s forecasts.

“Either we’re going to overtake it and we’re running for $55,000, or we’re not going to make it, and from here, we’re just going to roll back down to the $40,000s, maybe into the higher $30,000 range.”

At Binance, buyer support has been reduced, it is now just above $42,000, with the sizable sales setup still in place at around $47,000.

BTC/USD (Binance) buy and sell levels on August 12th. Source: Material Indicators/Twitter

‘Golden cross’ still on the way

Despite this, even Thursday’s modest decline would not be enough to prevent a potentially bullish event on the daily chart: the ‘golden cross’.

According observed analyst and trader Rekt Capital, the traditional positive ‘golden cross’ is still on its way. The event involves the crossing of the 50-day moving average over the 200-day moving average and is scheduled to take place on Friday.

“This drop in the BTC is not enough to deflect it from the next Golden Cross,” he tweeted, adding that the for BTC/USD still needs to sustain the $45,200 as support to maintain its “upward bias”.

A few golden crosses, however, were followed by subsequent price corrections.

