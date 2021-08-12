Bitcoin rises and reaches its highest value in 80 days; understand this appreciation

Cryptocurrency is not issued by a centralizing authority, such as a Central Bank, as is the case in Brazil.

Ana Paula Silveira

Some economies in several countries have been waiting for a post-pandemic recovery in recent months, a segment in particular has been growing, we are talking about cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s price has risen 5% in the past 24 hours, and is currently trading at around $46,500 on Binance, the world’s largest crypto-assets broker by trading volume. Ether is quoted at $3,135, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours. Information is from TradingView.

The currency started the week reinforcing the upward movement registered in recent days. Just last Monday, 9th, the price once again surpassed the mark of 46 thousand dollars for the first time since the month of May.

Understand the factors that lead to currency appreciation

It is not news to anyone that cryptocurrencies were among the most valued assets throughout the pandemic. A significant rise is greater than 400%. But, the question is why has the currency appreciated so much in the last period? What factors led to this?

Much of this success occurs, like other sectors, that is, the price of cryptocurrencies usually varies according to the news about the sector. They cryptocurrencies are strings of data encrypted with technology that have an exchange value in the market. Unlike a traditional currency, such as the dollar or the real, the cryptocurrency is not issued by a centralizing authority, such as a Central Bank, as is the case in Brazil.

Therefore, this makes the currency rate not directly exposed to a country’s monetary policy – ​​which is usually determined by factors such as the rate of inflation or the pace of economic growth. Without a regulatory body, the price of a currency like bitcoin is formed by supply and demand — plus other factors such as the cost of mining.