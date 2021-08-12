“Bitcoin will soar, but it will be overtaken by Dogecoin”

According to the famous trader Crypto Dog, which has more than 560,000 followers on Twitter, Bitcoin (BTC) will soar. In a recent publication on the social network, he claims that the BTC will break the US$ 48,000 and go directly to the US$ 50,000.

However, second other of his publications, he believes that Dogecoin (DOGE) will perform better. In addition to the two cases, Crypto Dog has so far hit its prediction about altcoin Terra (LUNA).

Dogecoin will outperform Bitcoin

This Wednesday afternoon (11), Crypto Dog displays the Bitcoin graphic and says it will break the diagonal below.

So he believes the BTC will shoot into the above $50,000 zone. Considering the current price of US$ 46,436.32, this represents an appreciation of at least 8%.

Despite showing large gains when compared to the recent shot from the US$30,000 zone, the BTC will be overtaken by DOGE. At least that’s what Crypto Dog believes.

The trader comments that although his followers talk about selling, he thinks about buying Dogecoin. It then displays a Bitcoin graph and affirms that “DOGE will do better”.

he then mention the good phase of the BTC to justify a push also from Dogecoin, and claims that the chart looks incredible, declaring that he will take a risk.

However, Crypto Dog doesn’t mention how far DOGE can go. Despite the optimism, the trader was criticized in his publication’s comments for believing in a new high for the DOGE.

In any case, the trader is known for several accurate predictions, such as a recent LUNA reading. On Aug. 10, he stated that it was only a matter of time before LUNA reached its historic high of $22.33.

Compared to its low in July, altcoin has already jumped more than 150% to reach its current price of $17.29 — with a 12.20% appreciation in the last 24 hours.

Crypto Dog justifies that, since July, LUNA has been in a strong trend. Considering his reading, which so far is correct, it is possible that the trader is also right regarding DOGE.

However, it is important to note that Crypto Dog himself said he is taking a risk. So, it is important to keep in mind that a trader’s forecast is not a guarantee of profits.

