Former player Cafu sues Bitcoin pyramid he promoted

After acting as an ambassador for Arbcrypto, a company identified as a financial pyramid scheme, Brazilian five-time champion Cafu is suing the company. Marcos Evangelista de Morais claims to have suffered moral and material damages due to a ‘default’ by the company and improper use of his image.

In the process in question, the former football player charges about R$ 2 million plus compensation.

Last weekend, one of the leaders of the scheme, Eneas de Lima Tomaz, was a victim of an attempted murder in Atibaia, São Paulo, by two military police officers. The agents were arrested in the act and claimed to have been victims of a coup promoted by Tomaz.

understand the case

Arbcrypto was a company that promised guaranteed income of up to 2.5% a day through investments in Bitcoin.

In addition, it made use of multilevel marketing strategies with awards for referrals and other forms of profitability.

However, the company was never authorized by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to offer collective investments.

The captain of the penta, Cafu, if involved with Arbcrypto in 2019. At the time, he started posting videos on social media, claiming to be the company’s “ambassador”.

In April 2020, ArbCrypto was sued by the Brazilian Institute for the Study and Defense of Consumer Relations in Goiás.

As a result of the defeat, the Court blocked R$ 3 million from each of the defendants – Cafu and ArbCrypto’s partners, including Tomaz. Furthermore, it ordered the blocking of the website as a precautionary measure.

Cafu sues Arbcrypto for default

According to Yahoo News, in the lawsuit, Cafu’s defense alleges that the company misrepresented his image.

According to the lawsuit, when the parties negotiated a contract in 2019, the alleged pyramid pledged to pay BRL 1.98 million to Cafu for the use of its image to leverage the deal.

It was agreed that payment would be paid in 18 installments. However, the former football player claims that he never received this money.

In the action, Cafu asks for the payment of almost R$ 2 million due. In addition, he wants compensation of R$ 100,000 for moral and material damages for having his name involved in the scandal.

Finally, the defense also demands that the defendants pay legal fees in the amount of R$100 thousand.

Also Read: Axie Infinity Game Token Fires 20% and Reaches Its All-time High

Read also: Cardano accelerates during market recovery and could rise 170%

Read also: Primo Rico makes video defending Bitcoin: “It’s not your money”