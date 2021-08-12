Hackers steal R$ 3 billion in ethereum and other cryptocurrencies | finance

More of BRL 3 billion , about US$600 million, were stolen in ethereum and other cryptocurrencies of the blockchain-based protocol Poly Network , this Tuesday (10). According to a statement from the company’s team, this is one of the biggest cryptographic hacker attacks ever seen.

“We’re sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork has been attacked,” tweeted the company on Tuesday morning, revealing that hackers have transferred hundreds of millions of dollars into separate cryptocurrency wallets.

Poly Network is an interoperability protocol designed to facilitate the exchange of tokens between different blockchains. The project came about through an alliance formed between teams from various platforms, such as Neo, Ontology and Switcheo.

The developers have yet to release details on how the attack took place.

According to Forbes, cryptocurrency wallets addresses released by Poly Network show transfers on Tuesday of 2,858 ether tokens worth about $267 million, 6,610 binance coins worth more than $252 million and about $85 million in polygon tokens.

The combined value of the stolen tokens totals about $604 million, making it even greater than the $460 million MT cryptocurrency exchange attack. Gox, which bankrupted the company and increased regulation in this new asset market.

“We are calling on affected blockchain miners and crypto brokers to insert the tokens of the above addresses into the bad reputation list,” added the company on the social network.