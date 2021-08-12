Henrique Bredda, who criticized Bitcoin, shows losses with its manager

The manager Alaska Asset Management has seen its funds and shareholders significantly decrease since February 2020. According to Valor Investe, the shares of the manager’s funds are 40% below the value registered on that date.

At the same time, the number of shareholders also dropped, from 207,000 in March 2020 to 168,000 in June 2021. On the other hand, the manager’s formerly active spokesperson, Henrique Bredda, also disappeared from social networks.

What explains such a downfall of a once successful manager? A combination of mistakes, excess risk and wrong bets that were recognized by the managers themselves. As a result, the manager declined precisely during the market’s biggest recent rally.

Manager loses market and performance

First, it is worth noting that, despite the drop, Alaska’s funds do not show total losses. In fact, with the exception of the Alaska Black BDR family funds, the others still register positive returns.

However, the manager lost space to other equity funds with much better performance. Alaska’s best fund, for example, barely surpassed 40% profitability in the last 24 months. In contrast, other funds performed almost twice as well.

The company also lost market share (market share) in relation to equity funds. In this sense, Alaska funds accounted for only 4.1% of the market in June 2021.

By way of comparison, this slice was 9% in June 2019 to 4.1% in the middle of this year. That is, a drop of more than 50% during an upturn in the market. For example, in the same period, the exchange went from less than two million registered CPFs to the current four million.

During the height of the pandemic, the Black BDR family funds even registered losses of 70%, while Institutional Alaska, by investing only in stocks, followed in line with the Ibovespa index. The other funds, however, register great leverage – the big mistake, according to the manager.

Fame, Twitter and “ugly mistakes”

Currently, Alaska managers refuse to give an interview, as stated by Valor Investe when trying to contact them. Such behavior contracts with the formerly active posture of Henrique Bredda, partner and main spokesperson for the manager in the so-called “fintwitt.”

Today, Bredda is no longer active on Twitter and has deleted virtually all of her messages. Even the famous tip “Bitcoin?! Why complicate things? Get out of it” is no longer available. Currently, Bredda is dedicated to Instagram and also participating in lives of the financial market.

During one of those appearances, on the Radiocash podcast, Bredda admitted to having gone too far in her Twitter positions. The manager realized his mistake when, according to his words, the media started to classify him as an “influencer”. Therefore, he decided to switch to Instagram and make more discreet publications, without allowing interaction from his followers.

The manager also stated that Alaska’s liabilities enjoy a certain “stability” due to the manager’s type of capital.

“40% of the management company’s total equity is the money of the partners, while another little more than 30% is committed for a long term by foreigners. It is extremely sprayed across all platforms and therefore provides predictability on entry and exit behavior,” explained Bredda.

However, the spraying does not change the fact that the manager made several mistakes. For Thiago Jacinto, partner and analyst, the biggest one was not having protected the portfolio against the risks of the pandemic.

“The big mistake was that we underestimated the impact the virus would have on markets. Not even in the worst-case scenario did we imagine six circuit breakers [paralisação das negociações na bolsa]. In the week of the Carnival of 2020, we were with the maximum risk that we could have in our portfolios”, he said.

The manager was also excessively long in reais and short in dollars. However, the US currency soared after February, while the real lost value. This, together with the drop in interest rates – which reached 2% a year – caused major losses for the manager.

Internal changes

The impact suffered by Alaska resulted in profound changes in the manager’s behavior. The reduction of presence on social networks was the first of them, but Alaska also modified part of its operational structure.

Several hirings were made in areas such as compliance, risks and auditing. In addition, the company stopped focusing only on actions and started to take an active role in companies. Today, Alaska has representatives on the board of seven companies in which it is a partner.

However, managers did not provide further information when asked by Valor Investe about the changes. In short, Alaska should go a long way towards regaining its credibility and also attracting money from its former and current shareholders.

