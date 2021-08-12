Manager launches new ETF 100% in ethereum on the 18th and expands crypto menu at B3 | cryptocurrencies

Hashdex today announces that its new release, an ETF with 100% exposure to the cryptocurrency ethereum, will be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange on wednesday (18) of next week .

The booking period is already in progress; until Friday (13), investors can secure the first shares of the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Price Index Fund (ETHE11).

The ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world and the second largest cryptoactive in terms of market volume.

The token of the blockchain Ethereum has been rising strongly (almost 60%) in the last two weeks, surpassing the level of US$ 3,000 (quoted at US$ 3,122 around 12:00 this Tuesday) in the wake of the rise of bitcoin and also as a reflection of a recent network upgrade, known as the “London Fork”, which tends to increase scalability and reduce costs (read more).

This will be the third ETF launched in Brazil by Hashdex, which previously listed HASH11 on the B3, famous for being the first cryptoactive ETF in the country in the first half of the year, and which has become one of the index funds with the highest funding on the Brazilian stock exchange since then.

At the beginning of the month, the manager also launched BITH11, a product with 100% exposure to bitcoin and a sustainable footprint – the product seeks to neutralize carbon emissions from mining (validation process, registration and issuance of new units) of the digital asset .

Similar to the architecture behind the products already listed, the new 100% ethereum ETF will mirror an overseas fund called the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF, which in turn reflects a composite ethereum index.

“ethereum is one of the main platforms that serve as the basis for a new evolution of the internet, the so-called Web 3.0. Its token, ether, is the fuel that drives this new internet and has great potential for value as technology evolves and its adoption increases”, comments Samir Kerbage, technology director (CTO) at Hashdex.

XP, Itaú BBA and Banco Genial will be the coordinators of the offer of the new ETF, which will have an administration fee of 0.7%, including local and foreign ETF fees. The forecast is that the minimum amount for initial investment per share will be just above R$50.

Hashdex also recently announced that it has entered the fray for the first US cryptoactive ETF, in partnership with US asset manager Victory Capital.

According to the Rio de Janeiro manager, the companies have already submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the equivalent of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) the documentation required for product registration, but there is still no forecast when the ETF can be approved.

If successful, the initiative will be historic: several managers have tried, unsuccessfully, to obtain authorization from the SEC for a cryptoactive ETF, and an eventual approval by the American authority is seen as an ambitious watershed for the entire crypto ecosystem.

Launch expands menu of crypto ETFs at B3

With the launch, the number of cryptocurrency ETFs available on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3 will reach five.

In addition to the three products launched by Hashdex, QR Asset Management, also from Rio de Janeiro, recently launched two ETFs dedicated to cryptoactives: QBTC11, with 100% exposure to bitcoin, and QETH11, a pioneer ETF with 100% exposure to ethereum.

Check out the five cryptoactive ETFs currently available on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Cryptoactive ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange Code Manager Exposure Administration fee where is it available BIT11 hashdex 100% bitcoin 0.7% pa (+ up to 0.15% pa in costs to neutralize carbon emissions) B3 and investment platforms ETHE11 hashdex 100% etherum 0.7% pa Opens on August 18th HASH11 hashdex Basket of cryptoactives; currently there are eight (bitcoin, ethereum, stellar, litecoin, bitcoin cash, Chainlink, Filecoin and Uniswap) 1.3% pa B3 and investment platforms QBTC11 QR Asset Management 100% bitcoin 0.75% pa B3 and investment platforms QETH11 QR Asset Management 100% etherum 0.75% pa B3 and investment platforms