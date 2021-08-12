“Once Bitcoin breaks this resistance, there is no turning back,” says trader Por CriptoFácil



The cryptocurrency trader known as Pentoshi, who hit the slump in 2018, said there is just one more key level to be breached by before it becomes “unstoppable”.

To his 212,000 Twitter followers, the trader said that if Bitcoin breaks $48,000, nothing will stop new records from being reached.

According to Pentoshi, if that happens, Bitcoin should start a new high cycle capable of pushing the price beyond $64,000.

“Above $48,000, I don’t think anything stops this train. It is the last level structurally that can constitute a lower rally in the macro. From $45,000 to $48,000 there is very strong resistance due to the time we allot above it. We’ll probably see $40,600 again before any [fuga] real.”

So, according to the trader, all eyes are on $48,000.

ETH price

With regard to , Pentoshi believes that the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market value will prepare for a bullish explosion of around US$ 2,700.

“A good area for a higher low is marked on the chart. This is the first area I will buy in person. I would like to confirm the structure of the market now that we have higher rallies, with this tracking in the range of inverted highs to support higher lows,” he said.

Furthermore, the trader went even further. He stated that Ethereum will eventually outperform Bitcoin, surpassing its market value. At the same time, Pentoshi cited some key catalysts for this.

“A will pass the BTC. I will keep this point of view. With everything that goes on in this space, this is increasingly evident. The arrival of PoS [Prova de Participação] it will further reduce inflation. The emission will drop 90%”, he concluded.

By Easy Crypt