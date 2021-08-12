Would a US-approved Bitcoin ETF really make the price soar?

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler sparked a new wave of optimism among Bitcoin ETF advocates this month — but it’s unclear whether investors share that enthusiasm.

Digital asset investment products from Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares and others had outflows for the fifth consecutive week, the longest streak of its kind since January 2018, according to data compiled by CoinShares. Outflows total about US$93 million in this period.

The drop in demand contrasts with the growing pile of ETF filings for Bitcoin in the US, with at least 18 applications reaching the SEC this year. That count has grown in the past two weeks after Gensler signaled that regulators might be more open to a Bitcoin ETF if it is based on futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself.

However, even if the SEC finally gives the fund’s structure the green light, it’s not a sure bet that a Bitcoin ETF would be met in high demand, according to Meltem Demirors.

“There are so many places for people to buy and sell Bitcoin, to get exposure to Bitcoin in managed accounts to reduce investment taxes,” said Demirors, director of strategy at CoinShares. “We are not sure what the demand will be because crypto maturation in the US is already quite high.”

Asset flow for cryptocurrency products. Source: Bloomberg and CoinShares.

After establishing a high of nearly $65,000 in April, bitcoin has resumed its volatile price swings. The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped to less than $30,000 in June as environmental and regulatory concerns were discussed.

Bitcoin has since rebounded to more than $46,000, even as the US Senate approved an infrastructure project that would allow for broad oversight of virtual currencies.

However, BTC funds flows have not yet matched the recovery. Bitcoin funds and futures are on their way to a third consecutive month of outings, the longest streak of data dating back to 2014, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Most of this decline is due to the decrease in the amount of open interest in Bitcoin futures, which means that traders have let their contracts roll without renewal.

The outflows could be even greater, if not for the fact that Grayscale’s $30 billion Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) does not allow share redemptions. That’s after the Trust’s shares soared by the hundreds of millions earlier this year amid the cryptocurrency boom. As a result, the GBTC has been trading at a persistent discount to the underlying Bitcoin since March.

Still, in the eyes of James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence, it’s only a matter of time before investors return to crypto funds.

“I think there is still demand for bitcoin products that people can access on the tracks of the traditional financial system if they want to,” Seyffart said.

“Flows tend to follow performance in areas and products like this, so with the last few weeks of bitcoin performance, I wouldn’t be surprised to see these flow numbers potentially change.”

Read more: