ANAC authorizes unprecedented use of blockchain in logbook

The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported that for the first time in the history of Brazil an aviation company was allowed to use a blockchain system within the logbook.

According to ANAC, the authorized company was Líder Aviação which, with the authorization, issued on July 30, the company will be able to implement a system that aims to improve security, reduce costs, promote the development of the sector and speed up the insertion of data in the Digital Logbook (eDB).

Also according to ANAC, in addition to Líder Aviação, other private and public operators are joining the new digital platform for data storage, among them, the Military Police of Minas Gerais (MG) and the Military House of Espírito Santo (ES), which received their respective authorizations in 2020.

The eDB was regulated by Resolution No. 457 and by Ordinance 3220/SPO/SAR, which update the procedures for recording information from the Logbook of Brazilian civil aircraft. This standard update allows the operator to record the Logbook information on a digital platform.

“Automating the Logbook brings a series of gains for companies in the segment, such as: organization, speed and data reliability; record automation; elimination of papers; reduction of crew workload; in addition to ensuring more safety at all stages of a flight”, explains the company’s IT director, Celina Marinho.

ANAC and blockchain

The guarantee granted by ANAC is registered in the company’s Operating Specifications (EO) – the operator’s document that specifies which authorizations it has – and allows the operator to no longer be required to carry the printed document “Logbook”, but the device that hosts your eDB system.

The process for granting authorization to use the eDB includes, in addition to analyzing the system’s operational and functional requirements, verifying compliance with information security requirements.

Celina also highlights that, during the implementation of eDB in the company, she involved her own IT team to modernize the entire process.

“The application and use of our company’s information systems has always been a differential and we are continually improving our digital process,” he said.

Also according to ANAC, recently, Boeing and Airbus launched their eDB systems on the market.

“The use of blockchain, a platform used by cryptocurrencies, is under development at the Agency with the aim of attracting developers to offer products based on this technology to the market, mainly for carrying out eDB records. This technology creates a distributed database which provides security, scalability and accessibility to data when compared to traditional models of centralized databases, in addition to ensuring the integrity of records”, highlighted the ANAC.

Electronic Travel Authorization

The Electronic Travel Authorization (AEV), mandatory document for children under 16 to be able to travel alone, and that before being obtained it was time-consuming, bureaucratic and made parents waste a lot of time in notary offices throughout Brazil. Now, with blockchain technology, it can be done online and without bureaucracy.

The technology is incorporated in the e-notorious platform of the Colégio Notarial do Brasil/Federal Council (CNB/CF), responsible for launching the AEV online service and the issue the first digital Electronic Travel Authorization in the country’s history.

EVA online is issued using Notarchain which is the e-Notariat blockchain network, a system developed by the CNB/CF and which is the main platform used by notary offices throughout Brazil to issue and register electronic documents.

The development of AEV was supported by the Special Secretariat for Modernization of the State and the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), in a joint effort to implement technological procedures and document use throughout Brazil.

According to the CEO of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Juliano Alcântara Noman. the implementation of AEV online is part of a major effort by the agency to digitize processes in order to bring even more convenience to air travel.

“This process will be implemented and will bring changes throughout the national territory. We work together to enable all the approval tests of the technological solution to be conducted by the CNB with the airlines, in order to ensure that the implementation of the AEV takes place without inconvenience for the passengers and the civil aviation system,” he said.

