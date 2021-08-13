Bitcoin advances in the course of a bill on cryptocurrencies in the Senate

This Monday (9), the Navy released the results of the competition for the selection of the architectural project for the Brazilian Maritime Museum, to be built in the Navy Cultural Space, in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, near Praça XV. The winning proposal, announced in a live, is from a team from São Paulo, led by architect Rodrigo Quintella Messina.

The purpose of the museum will be to promote knowledge of maritime history, which is intrinsically linked to the formation of the country. Under the project, the museum will have an auditorium, restaurant and cafeteria, available to visitors and the general population.

The details of the contest to define the project were announced in June, and the process was conducted in partnership with the Instituto de Arquitetos do Brasil (IAB). “The project has a simple formal composition and, at the same time, powerful. Along the pier, the building that contains exhibitions and collections is horizontal, allowing a view of the bay. On land, the building for access and educational activities places pay attention to the proportions of the surrounding buildings”, says the minutes with the result of the contest, read during the live. The minutes also record the jury’s recommendations for the project’s improvement phase.

When announcing the competition, the Navy emphasized that the museum would have among its conceptual purposes the respect for the sea and rivers as cultural, symbolic and mythical instances, in the convergence of a Brazilian maritime society that carries different origins. He also highlighted that the innovation of the proposals would be taken into account and that the chosen project should reaffirm the excellence of contemporary Brazilian architecture.

In all, 110 works were received and evaluated by five judges. “We have in this jury a very complete body as it is in the statutes of project competitions in Brazil. We have nominations from the IAB-RJ itself, which are taken from a panel of judges elected every three years, and from the competition’s promoter, in this case the Navy, which indicates two names”, said the president of the IAB-RJ, Igor de Vetyemy.

The organization of the contest relied on resources from the Federal Culture Incentive Law, and the winning team will receive R$50,000. The second place, presented by a team from Brasília, coordinated by architect Nonato Veloso, will receive R$30,000, and the third, entered by another team from São Paulo, led by Álvaro Puntoni, will receive R$20,000. Three more works received an honorable mention and, together with the three awarded, will be part of a book to be produced by the Navy.

For Vetyemy, the Maritime Museum is being designed under new ethical parameters, which include popular participation and the creation of quality public spaces. “It’s good to see that the most democratic instrument to build our cities, which is the public competition for projects, fulfills its function so well. One hundred and ten huge teams worked, questioning the way architecture is made today, thinking about how to evolve, thinking about how to propose such important issues as, in this specific case, the reconnection of the city with the sea,” he said.

Revitalization

The Navy’s proposal is that the museum offers an experience that highlights relevant aspects of the history and formation of the national maritime vocation. The region where the structure will be built housed, in the 19th century, the Doca da Alfândega, which had 14 warehouses and could receive numerous vessels, although it did not have depth for the mooring of large ships.

The Maritime Museum of Brazil will be another cultural facility built as part of the port area’s revitalization process. It will be close to the Rio Art Museum (MAR), inaugurated in 2013, and the Museum of Tomorrow, which opened in 2015. Its location also allows for dialogue with other spaces of the cultural complex existing in that region of the city, such as the Museum National History, the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB) and the Casa França-Brasil.

“The winning project needed not only to meet the identified needs, but also to harmoniously integrate the place where it will be built,” stated the director of the Navy’s Historical Heritage and Documentation, Vice Admiral José Carlos Mathias.

The revitalization of the port area is a historic demand of some sectors of Rio society, but it was driven in the process of preparing the city to host the 2016 Olympic Games. One of the main milestones was the implosion of Perimetral, an extensive viaduct built in stages between the 1950s and 1970s, significantly altering the urban landscape.

The demolition contributed to the requalification of urban spaces. The revitalization project, however, provided for the development of residential occupation in the port area, in order to prevent it from ending up abandoned again, but the timid advances in this direction have attracted criticism. About two months ago, during the launch of a new housing project in the region, Mayor Eduardo Paes considered that the difficulties were due to economic issues.

“The Brazilian economy stopped, Rio’s economy stopped. We didn’t have new housing projects. Now, the economy seems to have rekindled, Rio is back, God willing, to grow and we’re having real estate launches. Now it’s a market solution. . The infrastructure has already been made. It’s VLT [Veículo Leve sobre Trilhos] passing at the door, urbanized streets, the Olympic Boulevard, 9 kilometers of tunnel. What is needed is for the private sector to launch launches,” he said.

