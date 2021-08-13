Bitcoin dominance (BTCD) drops and makes room for altcoins; analyze

The bitcoin dominance rate (BTCD) has risen since it bounced off the 39.50% long-term support area in early May 2021. Sponsored

However, the BTCD made a rising wedge on the 10th of August, potentially signaling the start of a bearish trend.

long term downfall

The BTCD has fallen since reaching a high of 73.63% in January 2021. The decline continued to reach a low of 39.66% in May. This validated the 39.50% horizontal area as long-term support. BTCD has not reached this area since April 2018.

The bounce that followed led the BTCD to a bullish engulfing candle and an eventual rise to 49.16%. However, this has led to the creation of a long top wick (red icon) and a fall that is still in progress.

Although there are some signs of trend reversal, such as rising MACD and RSI, the former of these indices is negative, while the latter is still below 50.

Source: TradingView

BTCD Disruption

The daily chart is also bearish. Since the May jump, the BTCD has been growing along a rising wedge. However, he broke it on Aug. 10 and has been declining ever since.

The rejection occurred exactly at the Fib retracement level of 0.382 (white) at 48.70%.

Technical indicators are bearish in the daily period. The MACD almost crossed into negative territory, the RSI moved above 50 and the Stochastic Oscillator made a negative cross.

Although there is minor support at 41.60%, it would make more sense if the BTCD revisits the 39.50% long-term support area.

Source: TradingView

wave count

The cryptocurrency trader @Altstreetbet has charted the BTCD, stating that it is likely to decline towards new lows once it has completed wave four.

The most likely wave count is in line with what is provided in the tweet. If the BTCD started wave five, the most likely target for the bottom of the movement is between 33.9% to 35.5%. It is found using wavelength one (orange) and an outer recoil on wave four (black).

Source: TradingView

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.