By breaking out and establishing the $42,000 in support, Bitcoin could reach $55,000

On-chain data analyst Willy Woo said Bitcoin (BTC) would break the $42,000 resistance level in the next few attempts.

The researcher based his optimistic analogy on the so-called Rick Astley indicator, a heat map that tracks investors – the Rick Astleys of this world – who buy Bitcoin to keep them active for longer periods of time.

The indicator previously predicted Bitcoin price spikes based on investor buying activity below certain technical resistance levels.

Long-term buying habits of investors tracked using the on-chain heat map. Source: Willy Woo

However, Woo noted that “strong long-term investors are absorbing” the Bitcoin offer below $42,000, which boosts the cryptocurrency’s prospects of closing above the level.

Bitcoin 90-day moving average moving for Rick Astley on the verge of a bullish cross. Source: Willy Woo, Glassnode

“Strong HODLers have taken this opportunity to harvest large amounts of coins while we are under the ceiling of resistance.” tweeted Woo.

The statements came a day after Bitcoin regained its $40,000 psychological resistance level as support.

The BTC remained above the price floor on Friday (6), despite the impending profit-taking sentiment. Bitcoin’s bullish outlook seemed limited due to its tendency to reject attempted breakouts above the $40,000-$42,000 area. In detail, the BTC/USD exchange rate has made at least ten attempts to close above that range after the notorious cryptocurrency crash on May 19th. But now the situation seems to be different.

Bitcoin stuck below the US$42,000 resistance level. Source: TradingView.com

Supply tightening in progress

Woo’s bullish forecasts also carried the tones of supply tightening – a situation in which the available Bitcoin supply number falls below its spot market demand, leading to higher bids.

Woo applied his own “Liquid Supply Shock” indicator to conclude that markets ran out of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin offer shock with respect to its price. Source: Willy Woo

In detail, Liquid Supply Shock is the ratio of coins traders cannot buy to coins they can buy. Woo calculates the supply shock by dividing currencies held by strong investors with currencies held by speculative investors.

“Currencies are rapidly disappearing from the available market as strong holders continue to lock them in for longer-term investments,” Woo said, adding that an increase in supply could send Bitcoin to $55,000.

“I haven’t seen a supply shock opportunity like this since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the BTC was quoted at $10,000, but it was revalued to $60,000 in the following months. Our supply shock is still at play with higher prices expected.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

