Cryptocurrency values ​​more than 1,000% after listing on Coinbase and partnering with Binance

Since it was listed on Coinbase last Tuesday (03), the cryptocurrency Alchemy Pay (ACH) has already appreciated more than 1,000%, going from US$ 0.01 to US$ 0.1 on the morning of Friday (06). The reason for the rally, however, may not only center on the endorsement of the largest US cryptocurrency broker, but also on the company’s recent partnership behind the asset with Binance.

ACH is an Ethereum token and its role is to power Alchemy Pay, a platform that allows payments using a wide variety of fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, ie it is a provider of hybrid payment solutions, including the point function to point (P2P).

And that’s how Binance Pay described the solution in a press release, also on the 3rd: “Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment feature between users in the Binance app”.

At the time, Biannchi pointed out that its role allows users and merchants to send and receive payments without special fees with the support of fiat-cripto integration.

“Users and merchants can choose their preferred options to pay and receive with more than 40 supported cryptocurrencies,” says the statement.

Cryptocurrency is up 1,000%

It is worth remembering that both Coinbase listing and Binance’s partnership with Alchemy Pay were announced on the same day. In 24 hours from day 3, the ACH token jumped from $0.004 to $0.01—about 180%.

From then onwards, amid corrections, but always reaching a higher price, the currency reached US$ 0.1 this Friday and at the time of the text it already exceeds US$ 0.15, which makes up about 170% in last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.