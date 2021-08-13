Ethereum has 10% gains in a rally By Investing.com

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0


Investing.com – This Saturday was trading at $3,037.05 at 06:39 (09:39 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 10.06% in the last 24h. This is the biggest daily gain since July 21st.

The strong bullish movement took the total market cap value of Ethereum to $355.19B, which represents 19.88% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Ethereum’s market capitalization reached $479.29B.

Ethereum has sold between US$2,867.58 and US$3,037.22 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$27.65B or 25.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, the Ethereum showed a high in its value and rose 23.75%. Digital currency traded between $2,445,4888 and $3,037,2244 in that period.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 30.44% below its historic high of $4,366.10 hit on May 12th.

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$43,746.0 according to the Investing.com Index, up 7.79% for the day.

The was sold at US$1,0003 according to Investing.com Index, 0.02% gain.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled $820.93B or 45.95% of the cryptomarket’s total, while Tether had a market cap of $62.14B, or 3.48% of the total invested in digital currencies.

