Ethereum network unknown cryptocurrency values ​​250% after listing on Coinbase Pro

The Request (REQ), the Ethereum network token that powers the Request Network platform, gained 250% after its listing was announced on Coinbase Pro on Wednesday (11). The cryptocurrency jumped from $0.9 to $0.41 in one day.

In the last 24 hours, the digital asset underwent correction and is trading at US$ 0.32 this Friday morning (13), according to data from CoinMarketCap. The gain in the last 24 hours was approximately 30%.

The Request (REQ), according to its institutional website, is a protocol used to create and request payments.

Other listings

On the same day, Coinbase Pro also listed the Axie Infinity (AXS), TrueFi (TRU) and Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) tokens. All were discharged.

After the REQ, the TRU was the most valued cryptocurrency, gaining 25% in 24 hours. The asset went from $0.50 to $0.75 after a peak of $0.90.

TrueFi is an Ethereum token used in Defi for unsecured loans, using credit scores networked with its governance system.

Wrapped Luna appreciated about 20% after Coinbase Pro’s endorsement. However, after going from $15 to $17 in 24 hours, the currency held steady at around $16, losing about 8% against to the peak of Wednesday.

As described by Coinbase, WLUNA is a token created to track the price of the cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA) and allow its users to trade, maintain and participate in decentralized financial applications (DeFi) on Ethereum.

AXS discharge

The AXS token already came from a valuation of more than 60%. The listing on Coinbase Pro gave the currency another boost and sent its price up from $70 to $76, a gain of more than 7%. This Friday, however, the currency was traded again at US$ 70.

Axie Infinity is an Ethereum token that powers Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based game where players can battle, collect and build a digital kingdom for their pets.

AXS, REQ, TRU and WLUNA are also available from Coinbase.com.

Also on Wednesday (11), Coinbase.com, the main platform of the American company, announced the listing of cryptocurrencies that were only released on the platform for traders, Coinbase Pro. They are: IoTeX (IOTX), Orion Protocol (ORN), Tribe (TRIBE) and TerraUSD (UST).