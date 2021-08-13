Millionaire transactions are already the majority on the Bitcoin network, points out Glassnode

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0


© Reuters. Millionaire transactions are already the majority on the Bitcoin network, points out Glassnode

On-chain data analysis firm Glassnode pointed out that the growth of multimillion-dollar online transactions, which are already the majority, is a sign of growing institutional involvement.

The company said that since September 2020, the number of transactions worth more than $1 million has skyrocketed from nearly one-third to over two-thirds of the total value of the transferred BTC.

“Since September 2020, the domain of these large transactions has increased from 30% to 70% of the total amount transferred.”

Small transactions have dropped from more than two-thirds to about a third of the total amount transferred, according to the company.

The growing dominance of high-value transactions demonstrates that a “new era of institutional capital and high net worth [tem] for the Bitcoin network since 2020”.

Glassnode further claims that the total supply of bitcoins held by long-term holders (LTHs) recently hit a new record of 82.68% as the supply of short-term holders (STH) declined.

The company defines coins held by LTH (Long Time Holders) as those with a minimum age of 155 days, and defines a coin with an age of less than 155 days as held by STH (Short Time Holders).

According to Glassnode, “major supply restrictions” occur when the STH rate reaches 20%. The company predicts that the STH bid rate needed to raise prices could be reached by mid-September.

“Although the supply squeeze based on the STH Supply Index is not yet at 20%, there are several indicators and trends at play that suggest it could hit in mid-September.”

By crypting

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR