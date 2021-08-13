Sony registers a patent that can take bets on e-Sports, Bitcoin and NFTs to the Playstation

Electronics giant Sony this year published a patent for e-Sports betting on the Playstation, the company’s largest series of video game consoles, which could also bring Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to the platform.

The patent was filed in the United States in November 2019 and published on May 13 this year, revealing some of Sony’s future plans for the PS4 and PS5, the electronics giant’s two latest consoles.

The patent is based on e-sports betting, allowing you to bet on your favorite games in different ways, taking into account characteristics of each game and modality.

The record, however, also cites other competing consoles, such as those “made by Microsoft, Nintendo or another manufacturer of virtual reality (VR) headsets, augmented reality (AR) headsets, portable televisions (eg smart TVs, enabled TVs for Internet), portable computers such as laptops and tablets and other mobile devices, including smartphones”, according to the specialized website PSX Brasil.

In addition, the text lists a series of bet modalities, opening the possibility of bets with “digital rights” in blockchain, as in the case of NFTs, and even Bitcoin:

“The bets can be cash, for example, cash or bitcoin, or they may be non-cash, such as game items, digital rights and virtual currencies.”

Sony’s interest in the online betting industry has been matched by the huge growth of the industry around the world, from real-world sports to million-dollar e-sports tournaments. Most sites also accept Bitcoin payments, such as 1xBit, Spostsbet.io, Betmaster, among others.

