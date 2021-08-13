Twitter CEO attacks Ethereum: “It’s a scam”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made a post attacking Ethereum after identifying that the cryptocurrency community is making false claims about Bitcoin on social media.

Bitcoin fan Jack defends the project tooth and nail and has already spread the word of Satoshi Nakamoto around the world. On his personal Twitter, for example, he uses the image of lightning (which alludes to Lightning Network) and leaves the hashtag #Bitcoin prominently in his biography.

In recent months, Dorsey has even claimed to be a Bitcoin maximalist to anyone with a doubt. On that occasion, he made it clear that he doesn’t like alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), especially Ethereum.

Twitter CEO attacks the Ethereum cryptocurrency after detecting a line from a community member that was troubling

As the cryptocurrency market is new and very dynamic, it is difficult to say that anyone is an expert in this sector. That’s because, with the evolution of technology, which doesn’t keep up with the news can quickly become outdated.

Regarding Bitcoin, Jack Dorsey is now one of those who follow the project closely, undertaking with the cryptocurrency. His company Square, for example, has Bitcoin as a store of value and is already looking to create a physical wallet soon.

However, a member of the Ethereum community, self-styled coin specialist, would be joining discussion chats to claim that this cryptocurrency carries the true motto of Satoshi Nakamoto, namely, the “ETH would be the real Bitcoin“.

The person responsible for the speech is Justin Ðrake, who is a researcher for the Ethereum Foundation, specifically for update 2.0.

Seeing the problem, Twitter’s CEO went on the attack, sharing a message that called the Ethereum a pre-mined cryptocurrency and funds its researchers’ activities, including lying on social networks. The screenshot still says that the currency ETH is a scam, that is, blow.

After the image gained traction, many assumed that Jack’s screenshot was a coincidence, showing up an attack on Ethereum by chance. However, Twitter’s CEO made it clear that there were no coincidences in his message.

“There are no coincidences”.

There are no coincidences — jack⚡️ (@jack) August 12, 2021

Despite making it clear that he publicly disliked Ethereum, Twitter’s CEO never made an attack of this magnitude against the project.

In fact, there is a disagreement between the Bitcoin and the second cryptocurrency communities on the market, reinforced in recent days after some of ETH fans claimed that this would surpass the BTC after its updates.