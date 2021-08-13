Twitter will have integration with Lightning Bitcoin wallets, says Jack Dorsey

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey again suggested in a recent tweet that the social media platform could integrate Lightning Bitcoin wallets. Sponsored

On a tweet published this Friday (13), Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey suggested the possibility of the social media platform integrating Lightning wallets. He was responding to a post about the potential for Twitter accounts to have wallet addresses to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Details about Twitter integration

Specifically, Dorsey was commenting on whether Twitter accounts could store NFTs, and whether this would benefit Ethereum (ETH) more than the social media platform itself. He agreed with that statement, but soon after hinted that Twitter could be integrated into Lightning wallets.

The co-founder didn’t give more details about the idea, but the news was enough to get the market excited about the possibility. After all, Twitter’s adherence to cryptocurrencies remains open as Square, another company of which Dorsey is CEO, deepens its involvement with cryptocurrencies.

It is it is not the first time Dorsey talks about Lightning wallets. In June 2021, he said it was “only a matter of time” for that to happen.

Dorsey is a prominent advocate of cryptocurrencies, classifying these assets in the past as “Internet money.” Since his first statements of support, he has repeatedly mentioned the benefits of this market, in addition to executing practical strategies.

Square is betting everything on cryptoactives. In recent quarters, the company has posted strong numbers with regards to its Bitcoin-related (BTC) services, further expanding its feature sets. The company is also working on several initiatives to expand its services.

Square’s performance over the past 12 months shows how strong the interest in cryptocurrency services is. In the first quarter of 2021, the company’s Bitcoin sales revenue was the highest among all products, increasing 11 times year over year. Second-quarter 2021 profits were up 91%, with CashApp accounting for nearly half of that profit.

Among other things, Square is also working on a hardware portfolio, with Dorsey saying “Bitcoin is for everyone”. Security, availability and accessibility are some of the guiding principles for portfolio development.

Square has also announced its intentions to build a new DeFi platform for the market, though details on this are sparse. The project doesn’t even have a name yet, although it already has a huge impact, given the company’s user base and CashApp’s ease of use. Like the other crypto projects, this DeFi platform would be open source.

