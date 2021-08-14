Binance, Bitcoin Market and Foxbit open vacancies

The cryptocurrency and blockchain sector continues to develop and attract attention from many areas. While the traditional economy has struggled to get back on its feet in the face of the pandemic, the cryptoeconomy has expanded.

And the result of this are job opportunities opened in companies in the sector, such as critpo-currency brokers. THE Bitso keeps its search for professionals to work in Brazil. One of the vacancies is for the marketing area (Performance Marketer).

The announcement says the performance marketer will help drive new user acquisition through paid channels in Brazil and will be responsible for building and managing cross-channel campaigns while working with cross-functional teams to achieve Bitso’s business goals .

O Bitcoin Market has 16 vacancies open. And you may have more opportunities soon. 2TM, the controlling holding company of the Bitcoin Market, announced the purchase of Portal do Bitcoin, a news portal focused on the universe of cryptoactives.

THE Foxbit it also keeps looking for a Full Product Manager to work full time.

Whoever fills the position of Full Product Manager will work with the company’s cross-functional teams and will help them design, build and launch products that deliver the company’s vision and strategy.

THE Binance now has two vacancies for Brazil. One for working in the Compliance sector and one for the operations sector.

Altogether, there are more than 100 vacancies for various positions and to work in different countries.

We cannot forget the ripple which has more than 80 vacancies open for different areas and sectors and countries.

