Binance hires to work in Brazil

Just to give you an idea, Bitso, which also arrived in Brazil, announced an initiative in the DeFi sector with integration to the Pyth Network

The new initiatives can help to open new vacancies in the sector. Bitso is now looking for a Business Analyst to work in Brazil.

The vacancy for Business Analyst Brazil will be reported directly to Rafael Jaquery, Consumer Business Leader of the company.

In the role, the professional will be responsible for producing análisesanalytics (eg market research, competitive research, business projections) that will help define Bitso’s strategic direction as well as support day-to-day operations.

The Bitcoin Market has 14 vacancies open, all for work in São Paulo.

Foxbit continues its search for a Full Product Manager, to work full time.

Whoever fills the position of Full Product Manager will work with the company’s cross-functional teams and will help them design, build and launch products that deliver the company’s vision and strategy.

BInance maintains the advertisements for two vacancies in Brazil. One for working in the Compliance sector and one for the operations sector.

Altogether, there are more than 100 vacancies for various positions and to work in different countries.

Coinbase has a hundred vacancies around the world. The positions with the greatest opportunities are Customer Experience, with 48 open positions, and Recruitment and Human Resources, with 30 open positions.

Ripple already has more than 80 vacancies open for different areas and sectors.

