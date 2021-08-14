Bitcoin hits US$ 47,000 and has a new target, says technical analyst at BTG

After dropping into the $30,000 range about a month ago, the bitcoin engaged a recovery move. It was trading around 47,500 points at the end of the week this Friday, August 13th. That is, with an appreciation of around 60% in four weeks.

The question that the investor asks is whether the cryptocurrency most popular and known in the world can repeat the trading levels seen between February and May, when it was around 50,000 dollars.

The topic was addressed in the live “the week in “, from the technical analyst Otto Sparenberg, from BTG Pactual digital. The weekly program airs every Friday night, around 8pm, on the EXAM Invest at the YouTube.

“This week, bitcoin performed well and came out of the consolidation we’ve been following for a long time. In the diary, it’s looking for a target. It had the first target hit at $41,582; the second target was 200% of the move; and the third target at 261%, close to the $49,600 range,” said the technical analyst at BTG Pactual digital.

Sparenberg, however, alerted those who were encouraged by the increase of approximately 60% in four weeks. “This volatility can be up and down,” he said.

In the program, Sparenberg analyzed trends for the , for sector indexes of B3 and of small caps like Sum Group (SUM3), Light Metal (LIGHT3), which rose more than 10% in the past week, and Qualicorp (QUAL3), which plummeted 23.5% in the last five trading sessions.

