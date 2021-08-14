Bitcoin remains above $45,000; Cardano jumps 10% by CryptoFácil

The market remains above US$ 45,000 on Tuesday (10). After breaking the $46,000 several times in the last 24 hours, the BTC is quoted at $45,358.38. When quoted in reais, the price is equivalent to R$237,455.63.

The advanced 1.68% in the same period, while the soared 9.46%. Meanwhile, the grows 1.47%.

Good moment

The good moment of Bitcoin is positively influencing other cryptocurrencies. The , for example, shows positive variation of 1.47% this morning. Already presents a slight gain of 0.11%. and grow this morning 1.23% and 3.10% respectively.

Exchange and tokens took advantage of the wave of advances and showed growth of 5.30% and 6.92%, respectively. Bitcoin hard forks, and , also exhibit positive performances. Their advances this morning are 3.72% and 7.26%, respectively.

The , token that declined at the same speed as it appeared in 2021, grows 11.18% on Tuesday. is the only cryptoactive among the top 20 in falling market value, slipping 0.10%.

Ending the performances among the 20 largest cryptocurrencies, and value 3.87% and 1.74%, respectively. Despite growth among the largest cryptocurrencies, the total market value declined by 26.63%, currently amounting to R$7 trillion.

