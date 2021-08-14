Cardano (ADA) fires 13% this Friday the 13th; Bitcoin (BTC) back to US$ 46 thousand

Unlike popular sayings, Friday (13) brought luck for cryptocurrencies, especially for Cardano (ADA).

In the last 24 hours, the digital asset has soared 13 percent, jumping $1.81 to $2.06, the highest price since May 17, according to CoinMarketCap.

In the accumulated for the week, the appreciation of the ADA is 48%.

The currency’s growth is due to the network update, whose exact date will be announced today, as said by the project’s CEO, Charles Hoskinson, live on Wednesday (11):

“We will be able to announce when the Alonso (hard fork name) update will happen and at that point we will be able to run smart contracts at Cardano.”

Because of the movement, analysts believe that the currency should close the week in the green. “The ADA is really well positioned for a weekly bullish close above the key resistance area,” said Rekt Capital.

$ADA is up +95% since rebounding from its multi-week Higher Low (orange)#ADA is really well positioned for a bullish Weekly Close above the major resistance area (red) The major only resistance left before new All Time Highs is the black level ahead (~$2.30)#Crypto #Cardano pic.twitter.com/haYrj8b3le — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) August 13, 2021

4th place in market value

The increase of the last 24 hours made the ADA surpass Tether (USDT) and reach the 4th position in market value.

At dawn, the coin beat the Binance Coin (BNB) and stayed in 3rd place for a few minutes, but soon after lost its position.

This morning, the ADA’s market capitalization is $65 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

The two main cryptocurrencies also operate higher this Friday.

Bitcoin (BTC) gained 2%, jumping from $45,416 to $46,405 today. In real, the currency is quoted at R$ 243 thousand on the main exchanges.

The Ethereum (ETH) is worth $3,250, up 3% from $3,151 the day before. In brokers in Brazil, the average price of Ether is R$17,065.