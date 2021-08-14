Cardano advances 10% with return on investor confidence By Investing.com

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Investing.com – was trading this Saturday at $2,176390 at 03:44 (06:44 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 10.02% in the last 24h. This is the biggest daily gain since August 13th.

The strong rally took Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $69.571157B, which represents 3.48% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

The Cardano was sold between $2.092499 and $2.191374 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$8.046376B or 7.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 51.98%. Digital currency traded between $1.3947 and $2.1914 in this period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 11.53% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency was trading at US$47,582.1 according to the Investing.com Index, up 3.77% on the day.

It was selling at $3,302.62 according to the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.65%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled US$893.992908B or 44.66% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of US$386,498215B, or 19.31% of the total invested in digital currencies.

