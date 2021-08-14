Cardano has 10% gains on a high day By Investing.com



Cardano gains 10% on a high day



Investing.com – was trading on Tuesday at $1.607681 at 17:53 (20:53 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 10.08% in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since July 21st.

The strong rally took Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $51.135804B, which represents 2.74% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

The Cardano was sold between US$1.457631 and US$1.607681 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$2.759515B or 2.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 16.82%. Digital currency traded between $1.3237 and $1.6077 in this period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 34.65% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$45,709.7 according to the Investing.com Index, up 0.61% for the day.

It was selling at $3,161.11 according to the Investing.com Index, a 2.97% gain.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled $855,264112B or 45.87% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of $368.582493B, or 19.77% of the total invested in digital currencies.