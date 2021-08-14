Cardano jumps 20% on a high day By Investing.com



© Reuters. Cardano jumps 20% on a high day



Investing].com – was trading this Friday at $2.030930 at 11:24 pm (14:24 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 20.01% over the past 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since May 20th.

The good mood of investors brought Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $65,127148B, which represents 3.34% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

In the last 24 hours, the Cardano was sold between US$1.823268 and US$2.078584. The digital currency traded volume in the same period was US$6.593318B, or 6.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 47.31%. Digital currency traded between $1.3947 and $2.0786 in that period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 17.44% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$46,531.2 according to the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% for the day.

The was sold at $3,234.36 according to the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.50%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled $874.479492B or 44.82% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of $378,690405B, or 19.41% of the total invested in digital currencies.