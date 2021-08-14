Cardano jumps 20% with return on investor confidence By Investing.com

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Investing].com – was trading on Wednesday at $1.763393 at 03:02 (06:02 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 20.13% over the past 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since May 20th.

The good mood of investors brought Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $56.149822B, which represents 2.96% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

In the last 24 hours, the Cardano was sold between US$1.670299 and US$1.763393. The digital currency traded volume in the same period was US$4.238406B, or 3.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 30.45%. Digital currency traded between US$1.3390 and US$1.7634 in this period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 28.32% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$45,882.9 according to the Investing.com Index, up 0.73% on the day.

The was sold at $3,184.08 according to the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.30%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled $859.820957B or 45.34% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of $371,700622B, or 19.60% of the total invested in digital currencies.

