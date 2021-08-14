Cardano rises 15% with return of investor confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters. Cardano is up 15% with return of investor confidence



Investing.com – was trading on Wednesday at $1.851313 at 17:57 (20:57 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 15.25% over the past 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since May 24th.

The strong rally took Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $59,640131B, which represents 3.07% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

The Cardano was sold between US$1.670299 and US$1.891673 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$6.092089B or 4.97% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 33.9%. Digital currency traded between US$1.3390 and US$1.8917 in this period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 24.75% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$46,353.8 according to the Investing.com Index, up 1.63% for the day.

It was selling at $3,239.94 according to the Investing.com Index, a 2.69% gain.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled $871.505361B or 44.80% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of $379,717269B, or 19.52% of the total invested in digital currencies.