Cardano’s creator tries to organize demonstrations against project on cryptocurrencies By Cryptonizing



Cardano creator tries to organize demonstrations against project on cryptocurrencies



Charles Hoskinson, the prominent programmer and creator of the network, expressed his dissatisfaction with the infrastructure bill presented in the United States that contemplates the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

In practice, the project presented would have a devastating potential not for the or other cryptoactives, but for the American economy, preventing the innovation and growth of the sector in the supposed ‘land of freedom’.

By classifying miners, us executors and other entities as ‘brokers’, the project asks for the impossible, stating that they must have the financial records of every transaction mined or recorded by them.

In practice, the project would only provoke another mass migration of miners and companies to less restrictive legislation, something similar to what happened with China in recent months.

In reaction, Charles Hoskinson claimed to be organizing demonstrations in the American political capital, WDC.

I think it’s about time we get a rally going in Washington DC. I’m going to make some phone calls. More on this later — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 9, 2021

“I think it’s time we had a rally in Washington DC. I’ll make some calls. More on that later. “

The developer did not spare criticism to the senators who presented the proposal:

“These senators, these 87-year-old living fossils, showed the whole world that they were willing to sell the future of our country’s economy if they didn’t get their pork. ”

Indeed, the trillion-dollar infrastructure project, also supposedly aimed at combating climate change, was seen as an opportunity to pass a ‘Trojan Horse’ that could be disastrous for the sector.

Fortunately, the bill has encountered regulatory resistance and more discussions are expected to take place over the next few days.

By crypting