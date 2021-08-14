check out the highest valuations of the week

For the second week in a row, Bitcoin (BTC) closed on a high. In this case, the valuation is 6.04% until the closing of this text. However, the price of the cryptocurrency surpassed US$ 44,000, remaining above the moving average of 200 days after months.

Despite the reduction in momentum, BTC continues to operate in positive territory. Along with it, most of the market (68%) operates in high. So, check below what were the five biggest valuations of the week.

Disclaimer: the list takes into account the prices and percentages registered at the time of text production. In addition, the cryptocurrencies that are in the Top 100 from the list of CoinMarketCap. Without further ado, here is the list!

FTX Token (FTT)

While some exchanges (such as Binance), suffer from authorities, a FTX keep going strong growth. With that, your token FTT first appears on the list, with 21.22% appreciation. The positive performance made the price reach BRL 226.41, while your market value arrived at BRL 21.3 billion. The FTT occupies the 30th position in market value.

BitTorrent (MTB)

O mountain biking, token issued by the famous P2P sharing network BitTorrent, also secured a place on the list, after a 23.7% appreciation. Despite this, the price token unit closed at a very low value (BRL 0.01). Finally, your market value – BRL 13 billion – put the MTB in the 48th position.

Internet Computer (ICP)

the always controversial ICP entered the podium of the week after having a performance positive in 25.13%. The strong high took the price from token to BRL 285.14 – almost 90% below of its historic maxim. O market value, in turn, occupies the 17th position, worth R$39 billion.

Elrond (EGLD)

With one 29.42% appreciation throughout the week, the token EGLD experienced successive daily highs in recent days. Your price surpass the figure of BRL 643.12, while the market value of the token reached BRL 12.3 billion, which earned him the 50th position on the list.

Voyager Token (VGX)

Finally, the unknown VGX first appeared on the list and, with high of 41.18%, won first place right away. O price of the token is evaluated in BRL 18.50. already the market value VGX is only BRL 4.1 billion, occupying the 92nd position.

Read also: Ethereum has already burned BRL 215 million in fees after hard fork

Also read: Record presenter launches DeFi token aimed at startups

Also read: Cruzeiro Token issuer announces partnership with Grupo Gaia