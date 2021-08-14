Due to court order, brokerage Binance will have to track hacked cryptocurrencies from an account – Money Times

A British court ordered the broker Binance track down cryptocurrencies hacked by one of your users, Fetch.ai, second one court order published this Friday (13).

According to the documents, hackers accessed Fetch.ai’s crypto accounts at Binance, selling assets valued at $2.6 million to a connected account, but for a fraction of their value to avoid withdrawal restrictions.

The order requires Binance to find and freeze the cryptocurrencies in question if they are on the platform. Apparently, Binance’s notification was about how Fetch.ai learned of the hack.

In the order, the judge denied the need to consider the possession of the private keys and reinforced the property rights of Fetch.ai over the cryptocurrencies in question:

I am convinced that the assets credited to the first applicant’s Binance Exchange accounts are considered property under English law.

In addition to the controversy surrounding centralized brokerage hacks, any interaction between authorities and Binance generates curiosity.

Binance, the greatest cryptocurrency broker of the world, has always been known for avoiding legal problems, despite being facing regulatory challenges in several countries around the world, including in the UK.

The broker was also involved in huge withdrawals of illicit funds, with reports that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) started investigating the brokerage to understand if Binance is a vector (facilitator) for money laundering.

Even in this case, the judge highlighted:

Binance Holdings Limited which, as I had explained, is not registered and apparently does not have a presence in the jurisdiction of England and Wales.

