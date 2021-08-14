Ethereum values ​​10% on a high day By Investing.com



© Reuters. Ethereum values ​​10% on a high day



Investing.com – was trading this Friday at $3,310.68 at 20:18 (23:18 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 10.40% in the last 24h. This is the biggest daily gain since July 21st.

The strong rally took the total market capitalization value of Ethereum to $385.43B, which represents 19.40% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Ethereum’s market capitalization reached $479.29B.

Ethereum has sold between $3,035.52 and $3311.62 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$23.70B or 22.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, the Ethereum showed a high in its value and rose 14.1%. Digital currency traded between US$2,867,5820 and US$3,311,6233 during this period.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 24.17% below its historic high of $4,366.10 hit on May 12th.

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$47,638.5 according to the Investing.com Index, up 8.39% for the day.

The was sold at US$406.06 according to the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.44%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled US$893.11B or 44.96% of the total cryptomarket, while the Brazilian Real had a market value of US$68.09B, or 3.43% of the total invested in digital currencies.