Polygon Announces Acquisition of Hermez; both tokens will also be merged – Money Times

Old Matic Network, Polygon (scalability project of Ethereum) acquired, for US$ 250 million, the Hermez Network – a scalability solution from Ethereum, based on zk-rollup.

The two projects will also merge their native tokens – MATIC and HEZ, respectively – being the first agreement of its kind in the crypto world.

Upon announcing the initiative this Friday (13), Polygon stated that Hermez products will be merged into Polygon, and the new project will be named “Polygon Hermez”. As part of the agreement, Hermez’s 26 employees will also join Polygon’s 80-person team.

“This is the first merger in the history of two networks blockchain, in which one of the networks will be completely absorbed by the other, including its token”, he said Mihailo Bjelic, co-founder of Polygon, to The Block.

Earlier this year, two Ethereum network projects, Keep and NuCypher, also merged their protocols, however they kept their brands separate and did not merge their tokens.

In the case of Polygon and Hermez, they both reached an initial agreement on August 4, when Hermez announced that it was “in negotiations for a potential merger with a public network.”

At that time, the two projects decided on a conversion ratio between their tokens, based on their prices at 6:00 GMT on August 4th.

The ratio, released today, is 3.5 MATIC:1 HEZ, which means HEZ token holders will be able to convert their tokens to multiple MATIC tokens. This will happen through the conversion contract that the projects will publish shortly.

When asked if token holders had something to say in the deal, Bjelic said Hermez token holders, representing more than 90% of the total tokens, were aware of the proportion and all agreed with the initiative.

The deal was possible as HEZ is still at “a very early token stage,” he said.

Based on Aug. 4 token prices, Polygon has earmarked 250 million ($250 million) of tokens from its reserves for the merger. According to Bjelic, this amount represents 12.5% ​​of the total MATIC supply.

The total supply of MATIC tokens is 10 billion, and the current price of the token is approximately $1.40, as per the CoinGecko.

Investing in scalability solutions

Polygon has also committed $1 billion of its bookings to zk-based solutions.

“We consider zk cryptography to be the most important strategic resource for blockchain scalability and infrastructure development, and we have a clear goal of becoming the leading contributor in this industry for years to come,” said Bjelic.

ZK-rollups are a type of scalability technology that helps to group transactions across a network, in this case Hermez, and publish their proof of authentication on Ethereum.

This reduces traffic on the Ethereum blockchain as transactions are performed outside the main network, which also makes transactions cheaper.

Polygon, on the other hand, offers several solutions on Ethereum. After Polygon Commit Chain, Polygon SDK and Polygon Avail, Hermez will be the fourth Polygon solution, which will be called “Polygon Hermez,” said Bjelic.

Polygon Commit Chain is their main proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain developed at Ethereu. Polygon SDK is a software development kit for building blockchain networks compatible with Ethereum.

On the other hand, Polygon Avail is a scalable tier for data availability for independent and parallel blockchains while the fusion, Polygon Hermez, is a second tier solution, based on zk-rollups that will help Ethereum’s scalability.

As part of Polygon, Hermez will “focus on developing the zkEVM technology to provide scalability of native standalone contracts within a zk-rollup,” he said. Antoni Martin, development lead at Hermez Network, to The Block.

“This merger should achieve our common goal of creating a more inclusive, secure, decentralized and empowered financial system on the Ethereum network. We are committed to working hard to make this dream a reality,” said Martin.

There are more than 350 projects in the Polygon ecosystem, and the merger with Hermez will help the former Matic Network have greater scalability for its applications, said Bjelic.