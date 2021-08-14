Psychologist Says Bitcoin Makes People Better

Jordan Peterson is one of Canada’s best-known psychologists and recently he spoke on his podcast about Bitcoin, claiming that cryptocurrency tends to make people better.

In your recent podcast, titled “Bitcoin: The Future of Money?”, he talked about the biggest cryptocurrency in the world. The podcast was attended by well-known influencers from the Bitcoin community, including John Vallis, Der Gigi, Richard James and Robert Breedlove.

Jordan Peterson Releases “Bitcoin: The Future of Money?” https://t.co/JFHzSh7fIO — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 13, 2021

Despite being known on the internet, mainly in the political and conservative communities, it is not commonly associated with the cryptomarket. Not being a great Bitcoin connoisseur, during the podcast he took the opportunity to ask questions and understand more about the world’s main digital currency.

Upon learning a little more about the cryptocurrency, Peterson seems to have liked the idea and believes that the currency “tends more to something good than something bad”, motivating people to become good too, which can be an important tool to ensure sovereignty individual financial position.

“The act of Bitcoin sanctioning individual sovereignty is something that makes people feel inclined to do good things rather than bad things. It’s not just something neutral (…) there is an ethic intrinsic to Bitcoin that is more prone to a positive direction.”

He also stated that he finds the idea that Bitcoin provides a language of incorruptible value interesting. Peterson also “got to learn” through interviewing his guests that Bitcoin is a completely transparent, distributed currency, with no centralized authorities and that it cannot be hacked or stolen.

However, far beyond the fundamental part that many people already know about the cryptocurrency and its characteristics, the psychological opinion about Bitcoin ethics is interesting, something that practically no one talks about about the currency.

In other words, Bitcoin could help the world to become better not only in the economy, but also by motivating its investors to have better attitudes.

Sure, it sounds like a lot of exaggeration, but it’s enough for Peterson to propose the ethical exercise.

He also commented positively on Bitcoin and its energy use, stating that cryptocurrency will generate energy gain and not loss, considering the efficiency gains it can bring.

“Furthermore, you will have an energy gain, not a loss, if you calculate this across the entire system. So it’s a mistake to look at the cost of generating Bitcoin without considering the efficiencies that Bitcoin would produce.” Peterson added.

The popular psychologist showed a lot of interest in Bitcoin and even learned more about the myths that he believed in the asset. This is something that can motivate others to do the same thing and continue the retail adoption of cryptocurrency.