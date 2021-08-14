STJ sends process to SP Justice

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled that the Bitcoin pyramid “Ferraz e Souza Serviços de Intermediações a Empresas Ltda“, which operated in Jundiaí, should fall under the jurisdiction of the state courts. The information is from the website Livecoins.

According to the text signed by Gustavo Bertolucci, “the leader of the scheme and the target of the police investigation is Márcio Dener de Souza, a partner in the company that raised funds from investors in the market, offering 35% of profits per month. In current jurisprudence, when there are cases of financial pyramids, the state courts must take charge. These crimes against the popular economy are evaluated by the judiciary as embezzlement”.

The Bitcoin pyramid case ended up in the STJ because the 2nd Criminal Court of Jundiaí declined jurisdiction alleging that only the Federal Court would be able to take care of it. In the Superior Court of Justice, according to the text published on the website, the Federal Public Ministry, Federal Justice and the Criminal Court of Jundiaí were heard.

“Upon hearing from all parties about the conflict of jurisdiction between state and federal justice over the Bitcoin pyramid, Minister Joel Ilan Paciornik decided that the Criminal Court of Jundiaí is responsible for monitoring the case. It is worth remembering that Precedent No. 498 of the Federal Supreme Court already disciplines that the jurisdiction of the pyramids belongs to the state justice, this being Minister Joel’s second decision on the matter since 2020″, states the text of the Livecoins.

Kidnapping – In June of last year, five men overpowered the driver of a luxury car where the parents of Márcio Dener de Souza’s ex-wife were staying. The kidnappers released a child and an elderly woman who were in the vehicle.

The group demanded R$ 200 thousand to release the victims. Witnesses who saw the kidnapping notified the PM. The kidnappers have been arrested. They were Bitcoin investors in the company accused of coup.

The detainees did not report the embezzlement in any police station. However, other victims registered the case with the Civil Police of São Paulo, which opened an investigation.(Photo: Pixabay)

