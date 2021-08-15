Aave Arc: strategy to attract the institutional sector

The DeFi sector has lived its hype in 2020. In February, the total amount blocked (TLV) reached $1 billion. Due to so much volume of negotiation, the external pressure for the process of market regulation Decentralized Finance (DeFi) It’s starting.

Weeks ago, Gary Gensler, the current SEC chairman (US CVM) stated that it will regulate both the centralized and decentralized financial markets that are trading securities.

This positioning created two distinct scenarios:

1 – Regulatory risk for projects that do not have this focus

two – A big opportunity for projects that are looking to develop products under the new rules

In this context, the Abird, main lending platform (loans) market, stands out significantly, as we will see throughout this article.

WHAT IS AAVE?

AAVE, or formerly ETHLend in 2017, is one of the DeFi protocols aimed at lending. this market it basically consists of a decentralized lending model.

The protocol works by allowing token holders to deposit funds in liquidity pools, receiving rewards through mining liquidity or interest rates. In addition, those who ask for credit on the platform must provide collateral to avoid default.

Currently, Aave is the project that has the most dollars bet (TLV or Total Value Locked) among all Decentralized Applications (Daaps).

In addition, prices within the project are defined algorithmically taking into account the demand and supply of assets.

This is a very similar idea, for example, to the one we can see in Uniswap (UNI) and in the curve (CRV), with which he would share the same category of automated money markets (Automated Market Money or AMM).

After all, what is the Abird Arc? Aave Arc’s goal is to provide institutional investors facing stringent regulatory requirements with access to these protocols, usability capability. The Arc will offer private pools of funds where only the participants who go through the “know-your-customer” procedures (KYC or Know Your Customerand, in Portuguese) will be able to enter. It is important to say that, in terms of income, you private pools may obtain different income from public type pools, which, in a way, will not make the pools accessible to common investors like you and me suffer a drop in the gains on the interest rates paid by the protocol. In essence, Change is committed to providing large financial corporations in the traditional sector with uninterrupted access to the DeFi industry, without being subject to stringent regulatory requirements.

For the project’s CEO, Stani Kulechov, the Abird Arc, what has some other features compared to the original protocol, such as permission processes (KYC/AML),is the next step in the cryptocurrency market. The decision was made to represent its purpose as a gateway to bringing institutions into the decentralized financial sector. According to the CEO’s own word for The Block: “I think the purpose of Abird Arc is to create an environment with a more comfortable risk for institutions to participate in decentralized finance before, for example, having the risk appetite to participate in decentralized finance without permission (no KYC/AML process), which is the ultimate goal of this market .”

We can summarize, then, that the decision to implement Aave Arc represents its purpose in being a bridge that brings institutions to the DeFi industry.

Conclusion:

The DeFi market needs to go through the process of regulation first, to integrate into the traditional market and be understandable to institutional investors (becoming mainstream), to then evolve to a more decentralized process.

According to sources close to the subject, the reformulation of the protocol was largely done to convey the purpose that the Abird works like a gateway to bring institutions for the rapidly growing DeFi landscape.

To the sadness of some and the joy of others, regulation is the first step for the Decentralized Finance market to be able to attract the more conservative sector (traditional, centralized market, with greater financial capital) with the disruptive (decentralized) sector of which we are writing history .

Therefore, I believe that being positioned in assets that have this broader view, such as Abird, can be one big positive for your portfolio.