ADVFN News | Where to buy XRP: Ripple leads top 10 with 13% gain

Ripple (XRP) posted double-digit gains, while the US continues to maintain its positive stance towards cryptocurrencies

Ripple is involved in a lawsuit against the SEC in the United States, but XRP investors appear to be bullish on the currency. XRP has separated from the other major currencies with a strong 13% increase in the past 24 hours as the SEC’s case against Ripple continues to weaken.

How & where to buy Ripple in Brazil and elsewhere

Cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges are the best platforms to buy Ripple. You will need to register an account, which can be done in minutes by submitting basic details such as username, email address and phone number. Once your account has been verified as per the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules, you are ready to trade.

It is always a good idea to use regulated platforms as decentralized exchanges tend not to be regulated. The risk of losing funds is greater on an unregulated platform. We’ve selected two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

eTorus

eToro supports cryptocurrency trading in over 180 countries around the world in addition to 48 US states. The platform offers some of the lowest exchange rates and commissions in the industry.

Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the first places that made it easy to buy bitcoin and has since become a widely trusted exchange on the market.

What is Ripple and why is it on the rise?

XRP is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and has a strong use case. It is a direct competitor to the SWIFT network, the preferred banking partner worldwide. The Ripple currency’s rise came to an abrupt halt after being subjected to a legal process in the United States. The SEC alleges that Ripple completed the sale of its token, XRP, without registering it as a security, in violation of US law.

However, if Ripple manages to resolve the case, it would make XRP one of the strongest currencies on the planet, as it would remove all regulatory hurdles.

Should I buy XRP today?

The remittance market is a huge industry and Ripple can provide the infrastructure needed to deliver near-instant transactions at low fees. An XRP investment currently would require close monitoring of your US case as it is likely to have a strong influence on your future price. The price could easily double or triple from current levels if the case is decided in Ripple’s favor. XRP was trading at $1 at the time of this writing.

Ripple’s weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

However, this also offers a unique opportunity for traders to take advantage of price volatility.

